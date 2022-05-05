Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 194,800 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.92. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

