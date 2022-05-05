Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

