Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $136,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

