Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.