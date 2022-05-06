$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

