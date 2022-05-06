1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

ONEM opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.