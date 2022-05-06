$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Shares of RJF opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,972 shares of company stock worth $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

