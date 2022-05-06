2,166 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

