3,440 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $196,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,732,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $54.04 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.