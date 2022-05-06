3,500 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $51.39 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,423,267 shares of company stock valued at $22,048,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

