4,038 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.