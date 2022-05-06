4,500 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

