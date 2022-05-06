6,800 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Phreesia by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PHR stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $974.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

