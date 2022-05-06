83,517 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 221,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of HLT opened at $149.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

