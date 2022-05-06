968 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR opened at $190.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

