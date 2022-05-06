Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) received a €35.10 ($36.95) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ARL opened at €32.22 ($33.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a 52-week high of €33.16 ($34.91).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

