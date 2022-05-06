Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.42 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

