Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AERI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

