Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

AGYS opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

