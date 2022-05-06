Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.