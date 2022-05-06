Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

