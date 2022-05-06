Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.75 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

