alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ETR AOX opened at €13.33 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day moving average is €16.85. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($16.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.
