alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €13.33 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day moving average is €16.85. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($16.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

