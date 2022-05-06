Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 158,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3,544.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 403,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.