Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.