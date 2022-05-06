American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

