American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,603 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.