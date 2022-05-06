Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $231.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.66 million to $242.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $889.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $998.22 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

