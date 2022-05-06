Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$149.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.22.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

