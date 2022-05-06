Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV) Insider Alastair Clayton Acquires 1,250,000 Shares

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,230.48).

ARV stock opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. Artemis Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

About Artemis Resources (Get Rating)

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

