Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of APAM opened at $34.11 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 818,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after acquiring an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

