Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.