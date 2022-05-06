Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

