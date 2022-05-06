AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.