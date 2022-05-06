Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.