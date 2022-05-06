Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 306 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

LON DLG opened at GBX 231.40 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 231.40 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.89. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

