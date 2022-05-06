Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

