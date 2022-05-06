BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head-To-Head Survey

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.37% -13.16% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,050.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.69%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -7.61 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,107.08 -$500,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

