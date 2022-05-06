Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $150.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93. Boeing has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.