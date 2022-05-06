BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.93) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 178 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.31. The company has a market cap of £35.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

