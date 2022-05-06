Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.