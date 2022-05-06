Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.