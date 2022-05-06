Brokers Offer Predictions for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $634,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
