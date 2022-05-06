Brokers Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.