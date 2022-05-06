Brokers Set Expectations for The Timken Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

