Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
CLBS stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.