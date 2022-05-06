Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

