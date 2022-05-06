Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.14 ($70.68).

Shares of COK opened at €36.58 ($38.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cancom has a 52 week low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($68.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.26 and a 200-day moving average of €55.19.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

