CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.42 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

