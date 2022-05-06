Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 316 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.57. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 282.52 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Get Castings alerts:

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,988.13). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £10,920 ($13,641.47). Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,206,000 over the last ninety days.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.