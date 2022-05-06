ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of ChampionX worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

