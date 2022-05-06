Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 in the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

